YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 29 Mar. 2019 6:15 AM
YouTube
Beyoncé's 2019 GLAAD Media Awards speech was irreplaceable.
It wasn't long before the global superstar had guests cheering after taking the stage alongside her famous husband, Jay-Z, to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
During the star-studded ceremony, the 23-time Grammy-winning songstress told the crowd she was "overwhelmed" as she delivered an impassioned speech following a medley performance by Shangela as well as an introduction from Morris Singletary, Janet Mock, Ty Hunter and Lena Waithe.
"We were not expecting any of those incredible presenters and just super honored and overwhelmed. I have already cried. I put a run in my stocking," the mother of three told the crowd as she began.
"I would say that one of the most beautiful memories from our tour was looking out every night and seeing the hardest gangster trapping out right next to the most fabulous queen, full out, respecting and celebrating each other. That was dope! That's the beauty of great partnership, connecting people who at first glance seem worlds apart," she continued at the event, sponsored by Ketel One. "Whether it's our fans, or our family, the LGBTQI community has always supported us and lifted us up. We're here to promote love for every human being, and change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So, lets tell them they are loved. Let's remind them they are beautiful. Let's speak out and protect them. And parents, let's love our kids in their truest form."
As the triple threat continued, she made a plea. "We would like to request that we continue to shift the stigma in this community, especially the stigmas in black families, towards accepting queer black and brown family members," she said.
The star then grew emotional as she honored her late uncle, who passed away from HIV. "Lastly, I want to dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man that I have ever known...who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting, and witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived," she said, her voice beginning to tremble. Jay-Z rubbed her back to comfort her.
"I am hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right," she continued, the audience cheering and laughing.
She then turned her attention to the rapper, telling him, "I just want to say to you, Jay, that I am so proud of you for making incredible strides towards changing stigmas in the hip-hop community. It's a privilege to watch you take those steps and to stand right next to you. I love you and we're super grateful and honored."
The "Story of O.J." star used his time at the microphone to recognize his mother, Gloria Carter, who was honored at last year's ceremony.
"Life, this journey, is filled with highs, lows, and a lot of learning. This is a momentous night. I also want to, because I didn't get to do it last year, honor my mother, who received the award last year, and follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song "Smile," for her allowing me to tell her story," he said. "So, I want everyone to acknowledge that, and her strong message of love who you love and souls that connect."
See more of the night's famous attendees in E!'s gallery below.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yaass, hunty! The Queer Eye star turns out for his 32nd birthday in a silver silk gown and chunky heels.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
This pop star is all about that bass, and this modern yellow look!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Glee alum makes her first red carpet appearance since marrying Zandy Reich earlier this month.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Flower power! The transgender rights activist is in full bloom on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
So suave! The Queer Eye culinary guru suits up for the GLAAD Media Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Olympic figure skater channels her inner ice queen in a silver sequined mini-dress.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Good Place star redefines the LBD with combat boots and hot pink eyeshadow.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There's no denying this singing sensation is feeling good as hell tonight!
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is breathtaking in a modern suit and satin pink pumps.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
10's across the board! The RuPaul's Drag Race judge is serving metallic realness.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Say cheese! The Oscar winner prepares for a night of fun.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
We're totally digging her Black Swan vibes.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
New hair, who dis? The Queen frontman showcases his bold style.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
A star is born... again!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars attend in honor of their show's nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
The actor steps out in support of the GLAAD Media Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Orange Is the New Black star looks sharp in this monochromatic ensemble.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star goes for the gold—quite literally.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Queer Eye star proves just why he's the group's fashion expert.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
A vision! The YouTube star shows some skin in a sheer silver gown.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD
The reality TV personality sports a classic black ensemble.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The author and transgender rights activist turns heads in a plum-colored gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Queer Eye star and interior designer is oh-so stylish in a plaid suit.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Read all about it! The actress rocks a newspaper-inspired ensemble.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's a Bound reunion!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
The Dear White People star rocks a velvet gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor's film Love, Simon is nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Shark Tank personality is here to make a deal!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady in red! The Superstore actress goes glam for the main event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We're green with envy over this Logo star's sassy look.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?