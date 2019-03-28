MONSTA X Releases New Music Video and Unveils a New Logo

MONBEBEs, are you ready for a new, improved MONSTA X logo?

Well, the South Korean boy band certainly thinks you are. After four years, the group's finally revamped their logo!

Dropping a teaser on their social media accounts, the group announced their new logo with a video that showed the transition from their Gothic-looking "MX" monogram to a sleeker, angular version. The futuristic new logo features cleaner lines and a clever play on the graphic elements of the group's original "MX" monogram.

What's more, the group's fandom logo also got an upgrade along with their idols' — instead of having an "X" in the middle of their logo, the MONBEBE logo will have a "B" instead.

Have a look at the announcement below: