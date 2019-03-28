MONSTA X Releases New Music Video and Unveils a New Logo

Ken Ishii/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 10:39 PM
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
MONBEBEs, are you ready for a new, improved MONSTA X logo?
Well, the South Korean boy band certainly thinks you are. After four years, the group's finally revamped their logo!
Dropping a teaser on their social media accounts, the group announced their new logo with a video that showed the transition from their Gothic-looking "MX" monogram to a sleeker, angular version. The futuristic new logo features cleaner lines and a clever play on the graphic elements of the group's original "MX" monogram.
What's more, the group's fandom logo also got an upgrade along with their idols' — instead of having an "X" in the middle of their logo, the MONBEBE logo will have a "B" instead.
Have a look at the announcement below:
In other news, the seven-member group also released their slick, highly choreographed new single with record producer/DJ Steve Aoki, "Play It Cool", yesterday.
The lush music video shows Aoki taking a cross country drive, while the boys of Monsta X show off their perfectly synchronised dance moves amid nods to Korean culture that were peppered throughout the video.
This comes after news that the K-pop group signed with major US music label, Maverick, which manages Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears, among others.
The boys are preparing for their world tour in April, and are currently slated to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Watch the music video here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?