BTS Talks Early Idols, Eyeing the Grammys and Being "21st Century Beatles"

You'll know them by their pastel-coloured hair, if not by their ridiculously good looks or catchy song lyrics — there's no mistaking that BTS has become one of the biggest forces to shape today's music scene. With multiple chart-breaking records and global accolades under their belt, including presenting at the Grammys earlier this year and having the distinction of being the first ever K-pop group to speak at the United Nations, it's no wonder that commentators have taken to likening them to another famous boy band: The Beatles.

"Sometimes it feels really embarrassing when someone calls us a 21st-century Beatles or something like that," admits BTS leader RM in the South Korean boy band's latest interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But if they want to call us a boy band, then we're a boy band. If they want to call us a boy group, we're a boy group. If they want to call us K-pop, then we're cool with K-pop."

Sitting down with the entertainment magazine for their latest cover, the "IDOL" singers talked about their music and inspiration, early musical idols and staying true to themselves.