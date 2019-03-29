The Comprehensive Guide to Take a Great Selfie Like a Korean Star

When it comes to selfies, no one does it better than Korean celebs. Be it a casual mirror selfie at the dance studio or secret techniques to make them look taller, slaying a selfie (or selca, as they call it in South Korea) is all part and parcel of being an Idol. 

You too, can take a leaf out of their selfie-taking handbook and follow their mannerisms and techniques when it comes to nailing that perfect selfie. We've rounded up the best selfies from all your favourite Korean celebrities to imitate. From using flash to flipping your phones upside down to create the illusion of a taller silhouette, you'll look your best every single time.  

Scroll through to see how your favourite Korean stars such as Sehun and Hyuna up their selfie game:

Seonghwa, ATEEZ

Instagram

Seonghwa (ATEEZ)

Try taking your photos upside-down in order to create the illusion of a taller silhouette. Perfect for #OOTDs and portrait shots. 

JB, GOT7

Instagram

JB (GOT7)

Tilt your phone at an angle for an edgy vibe 

Nancy, Momoland

Instagram

Nancy (MOMOLAND)

If you're feeling a little bloated or puffy, place your hand on your cheeks for an aegyo style selfie 

Jennie, BLACKPINK

Instagram

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Mirror selfies are a classic, especially for K-pop stars. Try it with a little flash and a strategic head tilt for a more sensual vibe. 

Jennie, BLACKPINK

Instagram

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Dressing room mirror selfies are also a celebrity staple. Ring lights work like magic to create a flawless selfie every single time. 

Sehun, Kai, EXO

Instagram

EXO

Group mirror selfies are always fun, especially when you're in a band. 

Saebom, MAXXAM

Instagram

Saebom (MAXXAM)

Saebom demonstrating the strategic method of taking selfies by tilting the camera upside down for a more elongated effect. 

Hwan-Woong, Oneus

Instagram

Hwan-Woong (ONEUS)

K-pop celebrities tend to take selfies as soon as they are done with hair and makeup so that the look is fresh and 

RM, BTS

Twitter

RM (BTS)

Hyun-A

Instagram

Hyuna

J-Hope, BTS

Instagram

J-Hope (BTS)

G-Dragon, Big Bang

Instagram

G-Dragon (Big Bang)

