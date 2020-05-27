Remember the 1990s, when Shakespeare was all the rage?

Not that he's ever gone out of style, but a slew of his most famous works made their way to the big screen during that decade, and in 1999—a banner year for teen rom-coms if there ever was one—the Bard was given an update for the ages in the form of 10 Things I Hate About You.

Based on The Taming of the Shrew, the scene shifts from Padua in northern Italy to Padua High School in Seattle to tell the tale of the Stratford sisters—the younger one, Bianca, who enjoys fitting in and being popular while the other, Katarina, or Kat, is totally over it and ready to go far away to college. Their protective single dad, who as a gynecologist has seen far too much teen pregnancy, says that Bianca can't date until Kat does.

Bianca has two potential suitors: Cameron, a chivalrous sweetheart, and Joey, a rich d-bag jock. Cameron and his nerdy but ballsy friend Michael conspire with Joey to pay the mysterious and conveniently hunky Patrick Verona to woo Kat, thinking that'll clear the way to date Bianca (who doesn't quite yet realize that Cameron is better than Joey).

Kat, of course, spurns Patrick's advances until he shows her what he's really made of, starting with his unabashedly corny, endlessly romantic rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" in the football stadium.

All the while, prom is imminent.