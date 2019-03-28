by Chris Harnick | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 4:45 PM
Yes, Antoni Porowski is part of Queer Eye's Fab Five, but he still watches the show like the rest of us—and gets equal parts emotional.
"Watching the episodes is really interesting…because I don't get to see what a lot of castmates, what the other Fabers, do in a lot of their field trips. We sort of talk about it during the week, but we never really know what's going on until we see the episodes," Antoni told us.
Antoni said he had heard how emotional it was for Tan France to be there while hero Mary Jones got her teeth fixed, but didn't know how emotional it was until he saw it for himself.
"That just, like, blew me away. I had a really good snot-cry with that one," Antoni said.
However, he has not figured out what's in the sauce. "I still don't know what's in it! There is something apple cider vinegary in there…I have no idea. They didn't let anybody see, they're so protective over it. And I really respect that, as frustrating as it is" he said. "They sold out, which is important!"
Filming Queer Eye season three was a different experience for Antoni, Tan, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, he said. They were a known entity now, the city welcomed them, and they were all more comfortable and confident in their fields.
"It was really lovely to see our comfort level in everything that we do, like, we've all sort of let ourselves go in a really nice way, I think," he said.
Now that Antoni, who partnered with Gorton's Seafood and is prepping his first cookbook, has become accustomed to reality cameras, can viewers expect him to welcome cameras into other aspects of his life? His boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff has a reality TV past as well on Flipping Out.
"I feel like I give so much of myself on Queer Eye, and that's as much as I'm willing to do now," he said.
Queer Eye season three is now streaming on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?