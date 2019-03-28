Baby, baby, baby, oh! Bet you wish this was your date night!

While Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wish their marriage could be a bit more private, there are some special occasions where they give a glimpse into newlywed life.

One of those moments was Thursday morning when Hailey documented one of her evenings in with the Grammy winning singer.

In the collage of photos, Justin is spotted wearing pajamas in the kitchen before they enter the TV room for some quality Netflix. As for their TV show of choice? It has to be Friends.

As for food, the couple appeared to share pizza and more treats from Jon & Vinny's. And yes, we totally spot the Target bag in the background.