The voice of the late Don Rickles will be used again to portray Mr. Potato Head.

The legendary insult comedian had signed on to do Toy Story 4 in 2014. In 2017, he died at age 90. Director Josh Cooley confirms that Rickles' voice will be featured in the film, with permission and by request of his family.

"All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not," Cooley tweeted on Thursday. "Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he's in TS4."

"Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had," Cooley told EW.