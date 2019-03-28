Chris Pratt's and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger are not rushing to get married—there is still much planning to do.

The 39-year-old Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy actor and 29-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have been together since at least last summer and announced their engagement in January.

"Katherine is taking her time with planning the wedding," a source told E! News. "Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid."

Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack will play a special part in the wedding.

It will be a pretty big bash and Jack will of course be involved in some big way, possibly as a little groomsmen," the source said. "They are still deciding."