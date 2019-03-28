EXCLUSIVE!

Have Elizabeth Vargas and A&E Discovered The Untold Story of JonBenét Ramsey's Murder?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Elizabeth Vargas and A&E are kicking off The Untold Story with one big installment: Hunting JonBenét's Killer. E! News has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode featuring Vargas and her team taking a fresh look at the notorious cold case of JonBenét Ramsey's murder.

In Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story, the team tracks down new leads with DNA tests, sits down with John Ramsey for an exclusive interview and features never-before-seen photos. The installment also goes down the paths of numerous theories about the crime that involve intruders.

"It's a mission of mine to find the killer," John Ramsey says in the promo.

Photos

JonBenét Ramsey's Pageant Portraits

Vargas teams up with retired FBI agent Robert Clark to investigate the "possibility that the killer may have ties to a group that believed in extra-terrestrial life and the end of the world," A&E said in a release.

JonBenet Ramsey

Splash News

"Why has no one heard about this?" Vargas asks in the trailer. And then there's the spooky recording: "I know who killed JonBenét Ramsey."

Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story premieres Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on A&E. Other installments in the weekly series include spotlights on the sex trade, the disappearance of Hannah Upp, child brides in America, gang violence and its relationship with social media, and dating app horror stories.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JonBenét Ramsey , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Survivor

Does Survivor Really Need Twists Anymore?

Exclusive: Fresh Look at Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey

Explosive Details About "The View" Unfolds in New Book

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Jersey Shore

Double Shot of Love Trailer: Pauly D and Vinny Get Their Bachelor On

The 100

It's a Whole New World in The 100 Season 6 Trailer

Abby's, Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales on Being a Part of TV History With Abby's

Natalie Morales Gives Details About Backyard Bar Show "Abby's"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.