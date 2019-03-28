by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 11:24 AM
Abigail Spencer can't wait for her close friend to become a mom.
It's no secret that royal watchers are getting more and more excited as Meghan Markle's due date approaches.
But once the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcome their first child into the world, their inner circle has no doubts that these two are going to do amazing things.
"I think it goes without saying, she's incredible," Abigail shared with E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively while celebrating H&M's brand-new Conscious Exclusive collection. "She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents."
As many pop culture fans know, Abigail and Meghan's friendship goes way beyond their gigs on Suits.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress looked back on the moment they met at an audition more than 10 years ago. Fast-forward to today and they remain close and loyal to one another.
"She's got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It's classy and timeless," she gushed to the publication. "When you're talking to her, you feel like you're the only person on the planet. And it's just wonderful to see her so in love."
Oh, and did we mention they were born on the same day in the same year? Coincidence? We think not!
Ultimately, Abigail stepped out this week in Los Angeles to support H&M's new collection. Launching April 11, the clothing explores the healing power of nature while also embracing innovation with sustainable materials and processes for a more sustainable fashion future.
While attending the party, Abigail sported items from the collection including a blouse that was made from 100 percent recycled materials.
Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Rowan Blanchard, Amber Valletta and more were also spotted at the exclusive event held in the hills of Los Angeles.
