Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 11:01 AM
Who doesn't love Anthropologie?
Whenever we stroll by a store, it's pretty much guaranteed we'll pop in. So it's not like we need another reason to shop there, but we just got one.
Earlier this month, the retailer expanded into plus size for the very first time. One peek at the size-inclusive collection and we think you'll agree: It's gorgeous. The collection itself is titled A+nthropologie (or APlus by Anthropologie) launched with a total of 120 pieces, which are a mix of in-house labels and outside brands.
Unsurprisingly, it was hard to narrow down our favorites, but we did it and these are the key pieces we're into for spring.
This colorful dress with a perfectly cinched waist is breezy and flattering.
Dress up your look with this playful pup shirt.
A sassy denim romper is the perfect 'fit for spring.
A fitted moto jacket is a trendy camo print will be your new neutral.
A sunny yellow skirt in an A-line silhouette is oh so fresh for spring.
This cute floral top that ties right at the waist is perfect for your next brunch.
A tailored but beachy wide-leg pant is the best way to rock off-duty style.
This stretchy leather belt will pull together any look ASAP.
A fitted knit blazer strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressy.
Streamline your look with this stripe jumpsuit in a chic tailored fit.
Who doesn't love a classic T-shirt in a sophisticated snake print?
Why not spend these warmer months in this sleeveless knit dress?
