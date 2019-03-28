Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

Who doesn't love Anthropologie?

Whenever we stroll by a store, it's pretty much guaranteed we'll pop in. So it's not like we need another reason to shop there, but we just got one.

Earlier this month, the retailer expanded into plus size for the very first time. One peek at the size-inclusive collection and we think you'll agree: It's gorgeous. The collection itself is titled A+nthropologie (or APlus by Anthropologie) launched with a total of 120 pieces, which are a mix of in-house labels and outside brands.

Unsurprisingly, it was hard to narrow down our favorites, but we did it and these are the key pieces we're into for spring.