Watch Mariah Carey Get Covered With Silly String on Her Birthday

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 7:14 AM

Mariah Carey

Happy birthday, Mariah Carey!

The singer celebrated another trip around the sun on Wednesday and was the target of a little birthday prank. The five-time Grammy winner took to Instagram on her big day to share a video of herself getting sprayed with Silly String.

"You hate me," the "With You" singer said after getting covered in the material. However, she wasn't too upset by the stunt. The footage also showed Carey laughing off the practical joke and trying to get her pranksters back.

"Silly strings shenanigans," she captioned the clip along with a laughing emoji.

The video also featured a number of presents and balloons for the birthday girl. In addition, the décor featured her signature butterfly.

It looks like the "We Belong Together" star celebrated her big day with her loved ones, too. She also posted a picture of her kids, Morocco and Monroe, smiling alongside some balloons. Of course, she also donned a fierce ensemble for the occasion—including a little black dress and fishnet stockings—and she enjoyed a chocolatey treat.

25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

But don't even think of calling the celebration a "birthday" party. Carey prefers the terms "anniversary."

"I love you so much, thank you everyone for the anniversary love," she wrote on Instagram.

Mariah Carey

She also received some love from her fellow stars, including Rita Ora and Ariana Grande

"Happy anniversary queen of everything," the "Thank U, Next" singer wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Loved u then, love u now, love u tomorrow." 

"Thank you dahhhhling @arianagrande," Carey replied.

Looks like this is already turning out to be a great year!

