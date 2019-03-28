Today, on 28 March, Seoul National Police Agency announced that former Big Bang member, Seungri will be booked for additional charges, namely the distribution of illicit videos and photos. Jung Joon-Young and ex-member of FT Island, Choi Jong-Hoon are also being booked for the same charge.

According to the police statements, Seungri did reportedly spread photos and videos that were illegally taken. When reporters asked about Seungri's initial prostitution charges, the police replied, "We are continuing to extensively check testimonies from some people in relation [to the allegations].

During a municipal meeting two weeks ago, the head of the criminal investigation department stated that ‘there is a credible testimony in relation to [Seungri's] alleged prostitution mediations,' but we have come further than that as of now."