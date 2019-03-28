Celebrate Aries Season With Your Favourite Korean Stars!

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 28 Mar. 2019 12:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Aries Korean Celebrities

Getty Images

It's Aries season!

Signified by the ram, people born in this period have a fiery personality that's filled with passion. This fire sign is known to be brutally honest, courageous and have a strong creative streak. They also tend to be rather impulsive and can get aggressive when provoked. Despite that, Aries make for loyal friends who will have your back no matter what. 

Due to their strong-willed personality, people born under Aries are often go-getters who will bulldoze through anything to get what they want. Often times, they become successful leaders and are great at negotiations. While they work hard, they play harder! An Aries is up for anything, whether it's a fun night of partying or an impromptu weekend trip to a remote destination. 

If you are an Aries, you can celebrate your birthday with these fiery Korean celebrities. Furthermore, if you are a Leo or a Libra, these are the celebrities who are most compatible with your sign. 

Scroll through below to see if your favourite idol was born under the flying ram: 

Read

All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Enlisting Into The Military in 2019

Jessica Jung

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Jessica Jung

Former member of SNSD and fashionista, Jessia Jung is born on 18 April. 

Lee Si-Young

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Si-Young

Korean actress and amateur boxer, Lee Si-Young is born on 17 April and will be turning 37. 

Zion.T

TPG/Getty Images

Zion.T

R&B crooner and rapper, Zion.T will be celebrating his 30th birthday on 13 April. 

Article continues below

Sehun, EXO

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Sehun (EXO)

Korean heartthrob, Sehun from K-pop boy band, EXO, is born on 12 April. 

Shin Min-Ah

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Shin Min-Ah

Beautiful and elegant, Hallyu actress Shin Min-Ah will be turning 34 on 5 April. 

Gong Hyo-Jin

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Gong Hyo-Jin

Well-known actress of K-dramas such as It's Okay, That's Love, Gong Hyo-Jin is born on 4 April and will be turning 39. 

Article continues below

Ji-Soo

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Ji-Soo

Model and actor, Ji-Soo is turning 26 on 30 March. 

Cha Eun-Woo, ASTRO

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Cha Eun-Woo (ASTRO)

Star of My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and member of K-pop band, ASTRO, Cha Eun-Woo turns 22 on 30 March. 

Sulli

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Sulli

Former member of K-pop girl group f(x) turned actress, Sulli is born on 29 March. 

Article continues below

Park Si-Yeon

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Si-Yeon

The Greatest Marriage's Park Si-Yeon is turning 39 on 29 March. 

Kim Tae-Hee

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Tae-Hee

The stunning Hallyu actress who is pregnant with her second child will be turning 39 years old on 29 March.

Lu Han, EXO

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Lu Han (EXO)

Part of EXO-M, the Chinese subgroup of K-pop boy band, EXO, Lu Han is celebrating his birthday on 20 April. 

Article continues below

Lee Joon-Gi

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Lee Joon-Gi

OG Hallyu star, Lee Joon-Gi turns 37 on 17 April. 

Siwon, Super Junior

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Siwon (Super Junior)

Charismatic actor, singer and a member of Super Junior, Siwon is born on 7 April. 

Eunhyuk, Super Junior

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Eunhyuk (Super Junior)

Eunhyuk, a member of Super Junior (leader of the second generation K-pop wave), will celebrate his birthday on 4 April. 

Article continues below

Lee Gi-Kwang, Highlight

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Lee Gi-Kwang (Highlight)

Korean idol and soccer lover, Lee Gi-Kwang of Highlight is born in 30 March. 

Park Bom

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Bom

Ex-2NE1 member and now, solo artist, Park Bom is born in 24 March. 

Xiumin, EXO

Xiumin (EXO)

This dashing member of EXO-M is born in 26 March. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News

Bradley Cooper's Birthday Message to Lady Gaga

Jisoo, Blackpink

BLACKPINK Looks So Different in Their "KILL THIS LOVE" Posters

RM, BTS

Just In: BTS' "MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona" Trailer is Here!

Barbara Walters, Rosie O'Donnell, The View

Barbara Walters Allegedly Created Hostile Work Environment at The View: Report

Viola Davis, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Viola Davis’ Skydiving Adventure Is the Ultimate Adrenaline Rush

Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez Memorized That 6-Page Jane the Virgin Premiere Monologue In an Hour and a Half

Lisa Botched 517

Find Out How Lisa Wound Up With a "Cobra Neck Deformity"—And See If The Botched Docs Can Fix It

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.