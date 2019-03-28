The Best Long-Wear Foundations We've Tried

We're makeup lovers around here, and we're the first to admit, we've tried it all.

When it comes to foundation, specifically, things get complicated. There are so many options after all.

However, as we head into the spring and summer, our standards increase even more. When it's hot out, the last thing you want is your perfectly applied shade running down your face because you're sweating. Or maybe you're in the pool. Regardless, you want your makeup to stay where you put it. To avoid an embarrassing scenario, you're going to want to seek out something that's long-lasting.

Enter these long-wear foundations. And trust, we've tested 'em and they stack up.

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Is there anything Rhianna can't do? Her latest venture, Fenty Beauty is wildly popular, and the range of foundation, specifically, is a standout.  Consistency-wise, it's unbelievably lightweight but still full coverage. Oh, it also comes in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.

BUY IT: $34 at Sephora

GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

If designer makeup is your jam, this is the way to in the long-wear department. Spoiler alert: It never makes oily skin look dewy, just clean and fresh. 

BUY IT: $64 at Sephora

ESTÉE LAUDER Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

This stay-in-place foundation from the old-school brand has won a variety of beauty awards, and for good reason. The full-coverage formula promises a 24-wear, and it delivers. It's also fragrance-free and ideal for masking even the oiliest of skin. 

BUY IT: $42 at Sephora

LAWLESS Woke Up Like This Flawless Finish Foundation

Lawless' slogan is Clean AF and it has the "Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval. As for the foundation itself, it's a good full-coverage matte finish option that stays where you put it. 

BUY IT: $46 at Sephora

 

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

This HD-quality makeup was created to be worn by actors on TV. The long-lasting fluid has a second-skin feel and truly gives you that porcelain, poreless look of perfection. 

BUY IT: $43 at Sephora

MAC PRO LONGWEAR NOURISHING WATERPROOF FOUNDATION

Mac's Pro Longwear formula is legit, and most of us already own this since it's been around awhile. But have you tried the waterproof version? It's perfect for hot summer days, has a satin finish and is dewier than the original.

BUY IT: $36 at MAC

REVLON PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation

If you're a city girl, this long-lasting, anti-pollution formula has your name all over it. It's ultra-blendable, ultra-buildable and infused with good-for-your-skin antioxidants, as well as anti-blue light ingredients.

BUY IT: $11 at Ulta

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Magic Foundation

This miracle formula is basically skincare in foundation form. You've got concentrated mushroom extract to improve firmness, hyaluronic acid to plump up the skin and supercharged vitamin C to give you a glow-girl effect. Yes, it's that magical.

BUY IT: $44 at Nordstrom

IT COSMETICS Confidence In A Foundation

This newly launched range from IT is the real deal. It's an oil-free formula with a velvet-matte finish that also happens to be humidity-proof. It's pretty thick, but if you know your way around a Beauty Blender you'll be more than pleased with the final result. 

BUY IT: $32 at Ulta

L'ORÉAL Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation

Talk about a bargain. This designer-status foundation is only $13 and it's pretty hard to believe. YouTubers and other beauty experts swear by its full-coverage long-wear effect, and we tried it—it's true. 

BUY IT: $13 at Ulta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

