See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Reba McEntire is nothing short of a country music legend. 

Throughout her career, the Grammy winner has been an inspiration for many in the industry. After she was discovered singing at a high school football game at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City in 1974, Reba kicked off a career full of chart-topping albums and record-breaking singles.

The "Does He Love You" singer even starred in her own successful television show called Reba, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. But wait, there's more!

She is also known for her incredible style in what has come to be known as truly all-American. And she plans on bringing her true country style to the stage when she hosts the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend.

"We're at seven [costume changes], and you never know," she teased in an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "It could happen to go eight or nine." 

Photos

Flashback: Relive the 2009 ACM Awards

With her new album Stronger Than The Truth coming out April 5th, the hostess is sure to wear looks just as iconic as her hits. 

"My favorite part about fashion is comfort. You gotta look good and I like the term tough sexy, but its gotta be comfortable," she explained to us. 

And while some occasions require a designer dress, sometimes it's a-okay to go a bit more casual. "If you're going to wear boots and jeans and a sexy top and like a jacket over it, I love that the best," Reba professed to us. 

Before Sunday's live award show, we're taking a look at some of Reba's best looks in our gallery below

Reba McEntire, Best Looks

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for ACM

Red Hot

"You can't beat the red dress," Reba McEntire said in an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner when recalling her 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards dress. "You gotta drop the mic at that one." 

Reba McEntire, 2009 ACM, 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards

Ethan Miller/ Getty images

Dazzling

The My Kind of Country artist stuns as she hosts the 2009 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

Reba McEntire, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fierce Fringe

The "How Blue" singer strikes a pose as she arrives to the 2017 ACM Awards.

Article continues below

Reba McEntire, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Classic Elegance

Talk about a red carpet pro! Reba turns heads for all the right reasons while posing on the red carpet of the 2016 CMA Awards.

Reba McEntire, American Country Countdown Awards 2016

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for dcp

Country Casual

Nothing wrong with a good pair of boots! The star keeps it casual as she walks the red carpet of the American Country Countdown Awards in 2016. 

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty Images for ACM

Power in Purple

Reba steals the show on the red carpet while posing with Narvel Blackstock at the 44th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Winter White

Its two thumbs up for the talented host as she attends the 53rd ACM Awards in Los Vegas. 

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Main Show

Reba easily outshines Blake Shelton in the fashion department while wearing a long blue gown and big smile at the 2011 ACM Awards.

Reba McEntire

ABC/SARA KAUSS

Shinning in Sapphire

The country music legend looks gorgeous in this sapphire dress as she walks the red carpet at the 48th annual CMA Awards. 

Article continues below

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Cool Cowgirl

The songwriter points to the audience as she performs on stage during the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets in Arlington, Texas. 

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Kevin Winter/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM

Gold Goddess

Bow down to this fashionable star! The singer shines on stage at the 46th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin / ABC via Getty Images

Very Velvet

Reba wears a velvet gown as she arrives to the 45th CMA Awards in Nashville. 

Article continues below

Reba McEntire, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Stunning in Shimmers

The singer turns heads as she walks down the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

Gowns & Glamour

Reba wears a beautiful black gown as she stands on stage at the 37th annual Kennedy Center Honors. 

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp

LBD Classic

The Broadway singer performs on stage at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville. 

Article continues below

Reba's Best Looks, Reba McEntire

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

A Night Out!

Reba flashes a pose as she performs on stage at the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville. 

As for what she'll wear this weekend, you just have to watch the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reba , 2019 ACM Awards , Fashion , Music , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News

Reba McEntire's Wardrobe Change Secrets!

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

10 Things We're Buying to Look Like BLACKPINK in Kill This Love

Cary Grant, Oliver Peoples - thumbnail

Channel Classic Hollywood Cool With the New Cary Grant x Oliver Peoples Collection

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

Kim Hyo-yeon, MAJE Summer 2019 - thumbnail

SNSD's Hyo-Yeon Stars in a Summery New Fashion Campaign

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.