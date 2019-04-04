Reba McEntire is nothing short of a country music legend.

Throughout her career, the Grammy winner has been an inspiration for many in the industry. After she was discovered singing at a high school football game at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City in 1974, Reba kicked off a career full of chart-topping albums and record-breaking singles.

The "Does He Love You" singer even starred in her own successful television show called Reba, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. But wait, there's more!

She is also known for her incredible style in what has come to be known as truly all-American. And she plans on bringing her true country style to the stage when she hosts the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend.

"We're at seven [costume changes], and you never know," she teased in an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "It could happen to go eight or nine."