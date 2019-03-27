Offset is showing his support for Cardi B.

In a sweet shout-out on social media, the 27-year-old Migos star shared a photo of the 26-year-old "I Like It" singer riding on his back. Along with the cute Instagram picture, Offset wrote a message to Cardi, praising her and sending her love.

"RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU," Offset wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW."

This post from Offset comes one day after Cardi addressed claims made about her past in a candid message to her followers on social media.