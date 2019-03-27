Inside Lady Gaga's Birthday Getaway to Mexico

Fresh off her first Oscar win, Lady Gaga has more cause for celebration: It's her birthday this week!

The pop star and actress, who won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, turns 33 on Thursday and recently took her friends on a surprise birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for some much-needed R&R.

"All of Gaga's friends knew they were going somewhere for her birthday but were surprised with a trip to Cabo," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "Cabo is Gaga's happy place and she was excited to get away for a few days. Her and group of her closest friends are staying in a huge villa and are having a relaxing time so far. Everyone has been laying out at the pool, sipping drinks and having food while laughing and chatting together. Gaga is excited to relax."