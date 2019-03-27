The Crawley family is coming back in a big way—on the big screen. The Downton Abbey movie is just months away—in theaters September 20, 2019—and now we've got the first look at some returning characters.

Focus Features released four posters for the upcoming addition to the sprawling family saga spotlighting Edith (Laura Carmichael), Mary (Michelle Dockery), Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) and Andy (Michael C. Fox). And these new character spotlights will transport you right back to the early 1900s—and to a simpler time when there weren't dozens of streaming services producing endless amounts of TV content. You could just turn on PBS and watch the stately soap Downton Abbey.