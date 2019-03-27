Kate Beckinsale Is Unfazed by 20-Year Age Gap With Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her new romance with Pete Davidson.

The 45-year-old Widow actress and the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star, who were first spotted flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes party in January, have been sparking relationship rumors for months now. The duo has added even more fuel to the speculation with their PDA-filled public outings. Beckinsale and Davidson even enjoyed a date night with her mom and step-dad earlier this month.

The budding romance has gotten a lot of media attention recently, with many comments about the couple's age gap. So what does Beckinsale think of the attention?

"I'm surprised by the interest," Beckinsale shared with the L.A. Times in a recent interview. "I've never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief."