Kate Beckinsale Is Unfazed by 20-Year Age Gap With Pete Davidson

Backgrid / BACKGRID
Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her new romance with Pete Davidson.
The 45-year-old Widow actress and the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star, who were first spotted flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes party in January, have been sparking relationship rumors for months now. The duo has added even more fuel to the speculation with their PDA-filled public outings. Beckinsale and Davidson even enjoyed a date night with her mom and step-dad earlier this month.
The budding romance has gotten a lot of media attention recently, with many comments about the couple's age gap. So what does Beckinsale think of the attention?
"I'm surprised by the interest," Beckinsale shared with the L.A. Times in a recent interview. "I've never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief."
"It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to," she continued. "I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not."
When asked if the media attention has an impact on the relationship, Beckinsale replied, "I'd rather not have people hiding outside my house. It's a little old fashioned to have a woman's personal life [looked at like that]. It's a little bit tired."
It's noted that the interview was conducted shortly before Beckinsale deleted all of her Instagram posts last week. The actress had been receiving a lot of comments about her relationship with Davidson leading up to the deletion.
In early march, Davidson broke his silence on his romance with Beckinsale on Saturday Night Live.
"Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," he noted. "But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."
He then went on to list a series of stars who've had relationships with big age gaps, telling everyone to refer their age questions to them.