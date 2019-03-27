Anyone up for some hot dog juice or a giant water scorpion?

Cara Delevingne, Kobe Bryant and James Corden downed these items and more during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

To play the game, players take turn asking each other juicy questions. If players refuse to answer a question, they're forced to eat a gross item of the other players' choosing. But if the players answer the questions, they avoid eating the morsel entirely.

Delevingne downed a piece of cricket tapenade toast after she refused to rank the clothes of the following fashion brands: Chanel, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

"The texture is the best part," the model said as she chewed the item. "I felt something snap and juice came out of it."

She also guzzled down a beetle jello shot after she remained tight-lipped on the biggest celebrity to ever hit on her.