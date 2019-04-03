The Best Brightening Serums From Your Favourite K-Beauty Brands

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 3 Apr. 2019 9:23 PM
One might argue that with access to the best glam squads, skin aestheticians, dermatologists and makeup artists, it goes without saying that Korean celebrities have flawless complexion. However, you know the entire country is on to something when it's not just celebrities who have amazingly beautiful skin.
And their secret weapons? The best brightening serums from top K-beauty brands, of course. Here are the ones to try to recreate that enviable glow:
With each pump, the anti-ageing and brightening ingredients in the serum are freshly mixed before it's dispensed so that each application contains the most active ingredients for optimal results. With a silky texture, it is easily absorbed into the skin and tackles not only unevenness but also improves skin elasticity for a firmer, brighter complexion.
Targeted to reduce the appearance of dark spots and even out skin tone, this serum packs botanical extracts and vitamin C to combat pigmentation irregularities at various stages to reveal a glowing complexion. Plus, it also has a rich, yet non-greasy formula that delivers intense hydration so skin also looks dewy.
To effectively combat a dull and uneven complexion, this powerful ampoule takes a multi-pronged approach as it works on boosting skin turnover as well as disrupting melanin production right at the source. A combination of naturally derived AHA/BHA helps speed up cellular renewal so that dull skin is eliminated to reveal clearer, smoother skin. In addition, allantoin soothes irritation, sodium hyaluronate and panthenol lock in moisture and niacinamide helps refine skin texture.
Perfect for staving off early signs of ageing, this serum counts plum blossoms as its key ingredient, thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties. When absorbed into the skin, it neutralises free radical damage and transforms a dull and tired complexion into one that's revitalised and glows.
For those with combination-oily skin type and dislike the feeling of layering several products, try this super lightweight brightening serum. Virtually weightless under face cream and makeup, it infuses skin with powerful antioxidants to brighten dull skin and to help inhibit the proliferation of melanin. At the same time, it also delivers hydration to the skin so it looks more radiant and feels more plumped.
Harnessing the brightening properties of traditional herbs like wild chrysanthemum extract, this serum penetrates deep into the skin layer to enhance skin clarity for a lit-from-within glow. Acting on melanin clusters on skin's surface, as well as pigmentation lurking beneath, it effectively eliminates dull skin and transforms an uneven and lacklustre complexion into one that's radiant, plump and dewy.
Designed to work on skin's metabolism, this ultra-fluid serum contains botanical sugar to provide sluggish skin cells with energy for optimal cellular function. It also contains ceramide, mushroom extract and maple tree sap to hydrate all levels of the skin so it is plumped and fortified against further moisture loss and inflammation. The result? Expect a soothed, balanced and unified complexion that glows healthily.
