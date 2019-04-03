The Best Brightening Serums From Your Favourite K-Beauty Brands

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 3 Apr. 2019 9:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

One might argue that with access to the best glam squads, skin aestheticians, dermatologists and makeup artists, it goes without saying that Korean celebrities have flawless complexion. However, you know the entire country is on to something when it's not just celebrities who have amazingly beautiful skin.

And their secret weapons? The best brightening serums from top K-beauty brands, of course. Here are the ones to try to recreate that enviable glow:

Read

The Best K-Beauty Brands To Check Out When In Korea

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

Mamonde Pure White Ultra Active Essence, $54 for 40ml

With each pump, the anti-ageing and brightening ingredients in the serum are freshly mixed before it's dispensed so that each application contains the most active ingredients for optimal results. With a silky texture, it is easily absorbed into the skin and tackles not only unevenness but also improves skin elasticity for a firmer, brighter complexion.

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

Laneige White Dew Original Ampoule Essence, $80 for 40ml

Targeted to reduce the appearance of dark spots and even out skin tone, this serum packs botanical extracts and vitamin C to combat pigmentation irregularities at various stages to reveal a glowing complexion. Plus, it also has a rich, yet non-greasy formula that delivers intense hydration so skin also looks dewy.

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

COSRX Mela 14 White Ampule, $36.90 for 20ml

To effectively combat a dull and uneven complexion, this powerful ampoule takes a multi-pronged approach as it works on boosting skin turnover as well as disrupting melanin production right at the source. A combination of naturally derived AHA/BHA helps speed up cellular renewal so that dull skin is eliminated to reveal clearer, smoother skin. In addition, allantoin soothes irritation, sodium hyaluronate and panthenol lock in moisture and niacinamide helps refine skin texture.  

Article continues below

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

Sulwhasoo Bloomstay Vitalizing Serum, $188 for 50ml

Perfect for staving off early signs of ageing, this serum counts plum blossoms as its key ingredient, thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties. When absorbed into the skin, it neutralises free radical damage and transforms a dull and tired complexion into one that's revitalised and glows.

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

Etude House Toning White C Active Essence, $40.90 for 80ml

For those with combination-oily skin type and dislike the feeling of layering several products, try this super lightweight brightening serum. Virtually weightless under face cream and makeup, it infuses skin with powerful antioxidants to brighten dull skin and to help inhibit the proliferation of melanin. At the same time, it also delivers hydration to the skin so it looks more radiant and feels more plumped.

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

The History Of Whoo Gongjinhyang Seol Whitening Essence, $188 for 45ml

Harnessing the brightening properties of traditional herbs like wild chrysanthemum extract, this serum penetrates deep into the skin layer to enhance skin clarity for a lit-from-within glow. Acting on melanin clusters on skin's surface, as well as pigmentation lurking beneath, it effectively eliminates dull skin and transforms an uneven and lacklustre complexion into one that's radiant, plump and dewy.

Article continues below

Best Brightening Serums, K-Beauty

Courtesy

May Coop Raw Activator, $94 for 60ml

Designed to work on skin's metabolism, this ultra-fluid serum contains botanical sugar to provide sluggish skin cells with energy for optimal cellular function. It also contains ceramide, mushroom extract and maple tree sap to hydrate all levels of the skin so it is plumped and fortified against further moisture loss and inflammation. The result? Expect a soothed, balanced and unified complexion that glows healthily.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beauty , Korean beauty , Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Thinks Her Face Looks "Weird" Without What?!

6 Things We Learned From Kourtney Kardashian's Site Poosh

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Lee Sung Kyung, Laneige

7 Multi-Tasking K-Beauty Products To Streamline Your Beauty Routine

Yvette King, Concealer Crack

The Simple Trick Yvette King Uses to Avoid a Concealer Crack

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.