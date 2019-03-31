There's a reason why K-beauty is taking the world by storm. Not only are Korean beauty products packed with skin-loving ingredients, they are also innovative when it comes to product formats. This means that whether you love taking your time to indulge in a 10-step routine or prefer to get it over with in fuss-free steps, you can definitely find something that works for your lifestyle, skin type and preferences.

Courtesy of Sephora Blithe Patting Water Mask Rejuvenating Purple Berry, $54 for 200ml Turn your 15-minute masking routine to a 15-second one with this instant face mask. Designed to be used in the shower, you can either pour a capful into a bowl of water and splash onto skin for 15 seconds, or you could just pour a capful into your palms and splash directly onto your skin for 15 seconds before continuing with diluting the formula by letting the shower run directly onto your face. This blend of lactic acid and berries extracts gently exfoliate, infuses skin with antioxidants and balances its pH to restore skin health and glow.

Courtesy of Sephora Erborian Spray-to-Mask Revitalizing Face Mask Radiance Effect, $45 for 60ml Instead of smearing a mask onto your skin and possibly creating a mess, why not eliminate all that fuss with this spray-on mask? Formulated with ginseng, licorice and horsetail extracts, this forms a gel-like film on the skin, cocooning it while infusing skin with hydrating and brightening ingredients. Apply a generous layer and leave it on like a mask for ten minutes before rinsing to give skin an instant dose of radiance. Or carry it with you on long-haul flights and apply a thin layer as a protective moisturiser.

Courtesy of Mamonde Mamonde Pore Clean Clay Mask, $28 for 100ml Formulated to purify pores and get rid of impurities and excess sebum, this creamy mask contains Eosungcho leaves for its detoxifying properties. Besides, it also counts on ultra-fine walnut shells to gently lift dead skin cells and mineral clay to balance skin's moisture levels so it never feels stripped and uncomfortable. For a weekly deep-cleansing ritual, apply a generous layer and rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes. You can also gently massage the mask as you're removing it to further enhance its exfoliating benefits. And if you have an emergency zit, you can also apply this mask directly onto spots and leave on overnight to reduce swelling and help it heal.

Courtesy of Sephora Moonshot Stick Extreme, $26 With a creamy texture that glides onto skin smoothly without dragging, this deposits vibrant colour that stays on all day long. Best part? It can be easily used on your lips, cheeks and eyes, thanks to its multi-purpose rounded shape, which makes application and blending a breeze.

Courtesy of Sephora 3CE Back To Baby Daily Moisture, $23 Part day cream, part primer and part sunscreen, it cuts your morning prep time by eliminating extra steps. With a water-based formula, it provides instant hydration so skin feels fresh and plump without congestion. Moreover, it smoothes skin surface and preps it for makeup application. It also has sun protection properties so your skin is safe from environmental damage.

Courtesy of Sephora Dr. Jart+V7 Pink Toning, $77 for 50ml Transform a dry and dull complexion into a plump and radiant one with this colour-correcting moisturising cream. Designed to be used as the last step of your skincare routine, it seals in all the nutrients that all the preceding products offer as it forms a hydrating veil to plump skin. At the same time, it has a slight pink tint to counter sallowness and is packed with vitamins and botanical extracts that instantly enlivens tired skin for a smooth and luminous mien.

