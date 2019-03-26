All Of Lisa From BLACKPINK's Most Stylish Moments

Happy birthday to Lisa from BLACKPINK! Known for her slick dance moves and powerful rap verses, Lalisa Manoban, more commonly known as Lisa, turns 22 today. In celebration of this gorgeous Thai singer turned K-pop idol, we are rounding up her most stylish moments to date.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) We can only hope to look half as good as Lisa in a crop top and sweatpants. Take a leaf from Lisa's style and dress up any causal outfit with a little bling.

James Devaney/GC Images Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa pulls off both feminine and edgy looks easily. We love rich red colours on her and she keeps the polka-dot outfit modern by pairing it with a pair of sleek, black boots.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage Lisa (BLACKPINK) She might be a badass on stage, but Lisa carries demure outfits like no one else. The sheer panels of this floral dress keeps this look from appearing dated.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Lisa (BLACKPINK) Crop top? Check. Balloon denim jeans? Check. We can't get enough of Lisa's signature look. She takes the edge of the look by accessorising with bedazzled hair pins.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Obsessed with this French Girl aesthetic on Lisa! She maintains her favoured silhouette and the black beret is the cherry on top.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa slays the 'Instagram baddie' style with this casual yet eye-catching outfit, perfect for dance practice. The baseball cap and diamante hoops creates the perfect balance of glam and casual.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa goes glam with a fur coat, slung nonchalantly on her shoulders, over a printed dress. She finishes this look with a bold lip, for that extra sprinkle of glamour.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Even on cold, winter days, Lisa adds a pop of pink for a fresh, youthful vibe.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa shows us why we need to invest in outerwear. This oversized, faux fur coat add dimension to an otherwise plain t-shirt and jeans combo.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa loves being cozy in oversized jackets and sweaters. Pair oversized pieces with more silhouette-hugging outfits underneath to keep the look from being sloppy.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Lisa's shows off her signature crop top and baggy pants combo, but this time with a twist. Pink leopard print is always fun as an accent to monochrome dressing.

Instagram Lisa (BLACKPINK) Can there ever be too much bling? Lisa shows us that there isn't such a thing. Experiment with chokers and hair accessories to add glamour and femininity to any look.

