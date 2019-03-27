10 Things You Didn't Know About K-Pop Boy Band, TXT

TXT, read Tomorrow X (by) Together, has got to be the idol group with one of the most anticipated debuts ever. As the first group to come from Big Hit Entertainment since BTS debuted in 2013, it is only to be expected that the "little brothers" of the global group would be under the watchful eyes of millions everywhere from the moment they made themselves known to the world.

But it has only been one month since their official debut on 4 March, and they have already brought home their first slew of music show wins. Just eight days after releasing their first mini-album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, their synth-heavy title-bop "Crown" took home the trophy on SBS MTV's The Show. Now, they at their third win, but there is no doubt that there will only be many more to come.