Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her family arrived at the Veep Season 7 premiere on Tuesday night looking they were ready for a state dinner at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The HBO comedy cast gathered at Lincoln Center in New York City and walked the red carpet as the beloved show readies for its final season. The show's actors, including Timothy Simons (Jonah Ryan), Tony Hale (Gary Walsh), Sarah Sutherland (Catherine Meyer), Anna Chlumsky (Amy Brookheimer), Matt Walsh (Mike McLintock) and more arrived flashing smiles and good style before the show. Other celebrities in attendance included Lena Dunham, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Kiernan Culkin.

One group of people, however, really stood out. Louis-Dreyfus arrived with her husband Brad Hall and their two children Henry Hall, 26, and Charlie Hall, 21 and they all looked as elegant as ever. The Veep star wore a gorgeous strapless black gown and black heels. Henry went for a black suit with a teal shirt and pink tie while Henry and Brad looked like the ultimate father-son duo and both wore navy blue suits with white shirts and blue ties.

Veep has had its fair share of wins for the show as a whole and its actors throughout its tenure on HBO.