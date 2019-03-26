5 Reasons You Should Be Watching Netflix’s Kingdom Right Now

Fade in: Korea, during the turbulent Joseon period. A backlit body of a man lays in state — riddled with acupuncture needles and plumes of swirling incense emanating from within. The pristine white burial hemp cocoon peels back to reveal the embroidery of a golden dragon. The King is dead.

Cut to: Two exotic purple blooms meet their end under the blade of a large pestle, before being decocted and fed to the King — whose lifeless body is now bound with gilded shackles. His eyes spring open, clouded by a white haze over what used to be pupils. His Majesty is reborn, long live the King?

The opening of Netflix's second Korean original series certainly does not play. As this article goes to press, production of the second season of this record making drama is almost complete. Kingdom has everything every modern period-loving viewer will appreciate: Part zombie apocalypse, part costume drama, this show is a breath of fresh air and a first of its kind.

Here are five reasons to watch it.

*Warning! Spoilers ahead!*