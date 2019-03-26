Here's Your First Look at The BTS Mattel Dolls

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 26 Mar. 2019 6:36 PM
"MIC Drop, ARMY!"
American toy manufacturer just dropped the first look at their much-teased BTS collaboration and it is everything the BTS ARMY has been waiting for. With their brightly coloured hair, eye-catching outfits and doll-like features, this collaboration is a sure crowd-pleaser that will be snapped up in minutes — not to mention its collectible quality for fans.
Giving fans a first look on their Twitter account yesterday, Mattel tweeted, "For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of
#BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!"
Taking inspiration from the boy band's "IDOL" MV, which was released last August, the dolls feature the BTS boys in the colourful suits they sported in their MV, and capture the facial features of each member perfectly — right down to their hair parting!
The dolls are currently slated to be released in September, and the company will reportedly have a BTS-branded UNO card game as well.
In the meantime, take a look at the individual dolls below, and mark your calendars.
V: "I'm facing a new me again today..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/y5JdRAkB5s— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jin: "Keep on chit-chatting... 🎵💜 " #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/WTq42XBOs6— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
RM: "Cuz' I was always just me..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/EZ2TcrPwfm— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
SUGA: "I do what I do, so you do you..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/RPArrEA76z— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jung Kook: "I love my fans..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/A5z3OvqetY— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
j-hope: "I love myself..." 🎵💜#BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/oIjvFebA2E— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jimin: "You can't stop me lovin' myself..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/9KmEVM4QOW— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?