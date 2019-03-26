Here's Your First Look at The BTS Mattel Dolls

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 26 Mar. 2019 6:36 PM

"MIC Drop, ARMY!"

American toy manufacturer just dropped the first look at their much-teased BTS collaboration and it is everything the BTS ARMY has been waiting for. With their brightly coloured hair, eye-catching outfits and doll-like features, this collaboration is a sure crowd-pleaser that will be snapped up in minutes — not to mention its collectible quality for fans.

Giving fans a first look on their Twitter account yesterday, Mattel tweeted, "For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!"

Why BTS Is About to Have Their Biggest Month Ever

Taking inspiration from the boy band's "IDOL" MV, which was released last August, the dolls feature the BTS boys in the colourful suits they sported in their MV, and capture the facial features of each member perfectly — right down to their hair parting!

The dolls are currently slated to be released in September, and the company will reportedly have a BTS-branded UNO card game as well.

In the meantime, take a look at the individual dolls below, and mark your calendars.

BTS Mattel Doll Poll
Which BTS Doll Will You Be Getting?
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
