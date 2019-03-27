4 Fashionable Outfits in Sunmi's "Noir" That We Want To Steal

Ever since she released her first hit single 24 Hours in 2013, Sunmi has been solidifying her status as one of the most successful K-Pop soloists of her generation. She is also proving to be quite the style chameleon too, marrying catchy tunes with the hottest runway trends into one ultra-hypnotic stage persona.

The music video for her latest song, "Noir", is further proof of that. In it, Sunmi finds herself in plenty of precarious situations, but she remains unfazed and never forgets to take a selfie.