4 Fashionable Outfits in Sunmi's "Noir" That We Want To Steal

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 27 Mar. 2019 7:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ever since she released her first hit single 24 Hours in 2013, Sunmi has been solidifying her status as one of the most successful K-Pop soloists of her generation. She is also proving to be quite the style chameleon too, marrying catchy tunes with the hottest runway trends into one ultra-hypnotic stage persona.

The music video for her latest song, "Noir", is further proof of that. In it, Sunmi finds herself in plenty of precarious situations, but she remains unfazed and never forgets to take a selfie.

Besides her witty commentary on self-validation and our obsession with social media, it is Sunmi's eye-catching outfits that got us glued to our screens. From a lingerie-inspired ensemble to a polka-dot dress, Sunmi flits effortlessly between sultry and cute. Want to achieve her look? Well, we've scoured the Web for some of the best pieces Sunmi would've approved of. Who knows? It might just get you more "Likes" on Instagram, too.

Sunmi, Noir

YouTube

Completely Dotty

Sunmi, Noir

Swimsuit, US$168, Ganni at Net-a-Porter

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

Pants, $59.90, Zara

SHOP

Article continues below

Sunmi, Noir

YouTube

Sleepwear Siren

Sunmi, Noir

Earrings, $199, Swarovski

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

Ribbed knit top, US$162, Dion Lee

SHOP

Article continues below

Sunmi, Noir

Shorts, US$278, Nanushka at Net-a-Porter

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

YouTube

Get Plaid

Sunmi, Noir

Beret, $33.90, Topshop

SHOP

Article continues below

Sunmi, Noir

Trench coat, $850, Bimba Y Lola

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

Earrings, $1,250, Balenciaga

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

YouTube

Loud & Proud

Article continues below

Sunmi, Noir

Shirt, $871, Moschino at Farfetch

SHOP

Sunmi, Noir

Shirt, $96.90, Topshop

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Asia , Shopping , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Flats for Festival Season

Lisa, BLACKPINK

All Of Lisa From BLACKPINK's Most Stylish Moments

E-Comm: Our Favorite Scrunchies

Our Favorite Scrunchies

Pharrell, 209 Oscars

Pharrell Teams Up With Chanel For New Collaboration

Lisa, K-Pop Neon Trend

How to Wear The Neon Trend Like These Fashionable K-Pop Idols

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shows Naomi Campbell Some Love After Copying Claims

More Style Spotting: Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 | E! News Asia

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.