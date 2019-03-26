Justin Bieber dealt with a bit of an unwelcome guest on Tuesday after a woman entered his hotel room uninvited.

The Laguna Beach Police Department confirmed to E! News that this intruder, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested in the afternoon. Sgt. Jim Cota with LBPD told E! News that officers arrived at Bieber's hotel "at 12:17 this afternoon responding to reports of a suspicious circumstance."

Sgt. Cota explained that police "met with a 36-year-old woman who had been escorted out of Justin Bieber's hotel room by his personal security." He said that the woman "spent the night partying at the hotel in a room that was not under her name."

The hotel room that she was partying in also happened to be "located just down the hall from where Justin Bieber was staying." The partying seemed to last all night and into the day time which was evidenced by the "loud music coming from the room all night", explained Sgt. Cota.

"When the group failed to check out today, hotel security escorted them out," he said.