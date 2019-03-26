Surprise! Romeo Santos Reveals He Welcomed a Baby

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 26 Mar. 2019 3:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Romeo Santos

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Romeo Santos is a dad... for the second time!

If you can believe it, the 37-year-old star welcomes his little bundle of joy to the world, and shares the exciting baby news on social media.

"Mis Dos Nuevos Bebés Este Año (My two new babies this year)," the "Eres Mia" singer captions the black and white photo of his newborn. In the same post, he also teases his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia.

Fans of Romeo know he's extremely private when it comes to his personal life, which is why it's not surprising that details about his child haven't been revealed.

However, Billboard reports Santos' baby is a boy, but his name hasn't been announced.

As mentioned before, this isn't the "Ella y Yo" star's first time at the rodeo. Many know he has a teenage sonAlex Damian Santos, from a previous relationship.

With that said, not much is known about Santos' current relationship.

Read

Kehlani Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Adeya

Again, the 37-year-old bachata artist likes to keep his personal life confidential.

Because of this, the jokes are pouring in on social media. "Yes the rumors are true, I am the mother of Romeo Santos' child," one fan says.

Despite not having much info about his newborn, Santos' fans are still overjoyed by the news. 

"That moment when Romeo posts a pic of his new album and a baby and u don't know which one is more shocking lol congrats on the new baby," a Twitter user writes on his surprise post. "I'm literally shook about this," another comments.

Congrats to Romeo on the new addition to his family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Kids , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stephanie Pratt & Derek Peth Spark Romance Rumors

Meghan McCain, The View

Meghan McCain Is Totally Here For That ''You Were at My Wedding, Denise'' Clapback

Cardi B, Art Basel

Cardi B Responds to Claims About Drugging and Robbing Men in Order to Make Money

Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin Is the "World's Greatest Ex Wife" After Selling Dakota Meyer's House

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Is ''Relieved'' He No Longer Has to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

Christina Anstead, Instagram

Christina Anstead Says She Was "Blindsided" By "Brutal" First Pregnancy Trimester

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Details Her Sexual "Experiments" Before Joe Jonas Engagement

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.