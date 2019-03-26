Jussie Smollett's Criminal Charges Dropped in Attack Case

Matt Marton/AP/Shutterstock
Criminal charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped.
The Empire star appeared in Chicago court on Tuesday morning, where the charges against him were dropped in the case involving his attack in late January.
"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him," Smollett's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement Tuesday. "Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement."
"Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions," the statement continued. "This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result."
The statement concluded, "Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career."
Of the charges being dropped, the Cook County State's Attorney's office tells E! News, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."
Smollett was hospitalized in the early hours of Jan. 29 after being attacked in Chicago.
Smollett has claimed that, shortly after arriving in the city from New York, he was walking when two offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders allegedly began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.
Then, following a further investigation, Chicago Police Department's Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter in February that Smollett "is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice."
Fox
According to Guglielmi, the shift to suspect was "for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony)." He also added, "Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury."
The Cook County's State Attorney's Office then approved charges against Smollett. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Filing a False Police Report, but Smollett maintained his innocence.
Earlier this month, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.