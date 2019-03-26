Suzy Bae is Leaving JYP Entertainment After 9 Years

Upon the imminent expiration of her contract, JYP Entertainment has released an official statement addressing the matter:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to announce that Suzy's exclusive contract with us ends on March 31.

Over the past few months, we have held discussions with Suzy and we have come to a mutual agreement not to renew her contract.

Following her debut with missA in 2010, she has done her best at everything she does, and showed great passion.

In 2017, she renewed her contract with us, showing the mutual special connection between us.

We would like to send our gratitude to Suzy, who has gone through thick and thin with JYP Entertainment for 9 years from 2010 until now, and grown with JYP together.

We would also like to thank the fans for their generous support for all of the achievements and challenges that Suzy has taken on with JYP Entertainment.

Although our official relationship together has ended, JYP Entertainment will support whatever path Suzy decides to go on in the future."