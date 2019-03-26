Pharrell Teams Up With Chanel For New Collaboration

It's the ultimate collaboration: French luxury fashion house Chanel and musician Pharrell Williams have cemented their creative partnership with a brand new capsule collection.

Called simply "Chanel Pharrell", the Happy singer said it was named by the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, the unisex collection will feature ready-to-wear-pieces, accessories, and bags. Pieces from the collection have been making their way into magazines — GQ France gave us a sneak peek of the clothes in Pharrell's New York shoot, while Harper's Bazaar Korea featured the collection in an extensive spread.

The man himself has been dropping teasers on his Instagram since Monday, giving us glimpses of the collection, which includes sweatshirts emblazoned with "Coco Pharrell" a cheeky take on the founder's name, costume jewellery, quirky sunglasses with "Chanel Pharrell" on the frames and more.

"Hard to believe this all started with me writing it on my shoes in 2010," wrote the Grammy Award-winning artist on Instagram.