Singapore Socialite Kim Lim Clarifies Stand On Seungri's Scandal

Breaking her silence on the Seungri scandal, Singaporean socialite Kim Lim has issued a statement after being named by the former Big Bang member in his extensive interview with Korea's Chosun Ilbo.

Lim, who counts over 252,000 followers on Instagram, took to her Instagram Stories to address the issue.

She posted the following:

"My name has been embroiled in the K-pop scandal that's unfolding right now in South Korea.

Some time before the news broke, I received a phone call from Seungri. It turns out there has been a leaked conversation of him allegedly soliciting prostitutes for his investors. He asked me a few weird questions and hung up. I don't know why he called me and how I was involved in this saga at all. Needless to say, after the call I was left completely confused.

When this news broke out, Seungri said the chat is entirely fabricated and that it's fake news. However the police later says it isn't.

Today, a media statement was released by Seungri's lawyer telling his side of the story. The article suggested that he arranged for me to party together with other girls, which he claims are not prostitutes.

To clarify, on December 9, 2015, I was in Korea with my friends from Singapore. We went to Club Arena for a night out, and Seungri arranged for a VIP table for our group. We partied by ourselves and left after.

In no way were there other patrons or staff who accompanied our group. I certainly never asked for any "girls" to party with me. This can be vouched for by the four people who were part of our group that night.

I am embroiled in this matter simply because I happened to be there that night. I was simply at the wrong place and the wrong time.

Just to be clear, I had no inkling or idea of the alleged criminal activities going on in Burning Sun, Seungri's businesses before this saga broke out. I'm not involved in any way whatsoever. Any media outlets which persist in reporting so will be hearing from my legal counsel."