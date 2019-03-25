BTS' RM and British Band HONNE Announce Upcoming Collaboration

If you're counting down the days till BTS' comeback in April, here's another piece of good news for you: British band HONNE has announced that they are collaborating with BTS's RM on an upcoming song!

Taking to Twitter, the duo posted a short excerpt of the song lyrics, and ended it off with "HONNE x RM".

The lyrics read:

"Now I don't like a cliché, but I'm reading

from the same book all over again

All different covers, all different colours

They're never the same but they always

make me cry at the end

We thought we gave each other a whole

world but it turns out that we didn't know such

a thing

Guess life's like this, shit happens

And we look for the magic but

Good things always come to an end, an end

ya know

HONNE x RM"