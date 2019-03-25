BTS' RM and British Band HONNE Announce Upcoming Collaboration

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 25 Mar. 2019 9:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
RM, BTS

Jun Sato/WireImage

If you're counting down the days till BTS' comeback in April, here's another piece of good news for you: British band HONNE has announced that they are collaborating with BTS's RM on an upcoming song!

Taking to Twitter, the duo posted a short excerpt of the song lyrics, and ended it off with "HONNE x RM".

The lyrics read:

"Now I don't like a cliché, but I'm reading
from the same book all over again
All different covers, all different colours
They're never the same but they always
make me cry at the end
We thought we gave each other a whole
world but it turns out that we didn't know such
a thing
Guess life's like this, shit happens
And we look for the magic but
Good things always come to an end, an end
ya know

HONNE x RM"

While this is all the information that has been released so far, the official BTS Twitter account has retweeted HONNE's post, further confirming the upcoming collaboration between them.

And you won't have to wait that long either — set to drop later this week on 27 March, according to the British band's Twitter caption, this could possibly be the perfect teaser before the seven-member Korean boy band makes their comeback on 12 April.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Music , Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018 - thumbnail

What's Going On Between Kang Daniel and His Agency?

Jennie, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's April Comeback Date Has Been Confirmed

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Jana Kramer's Husband Mike Caussin Opens Up About "Relapses" 3 Years After Seeking Treatment for Sex Addiction

Evelyn Cormier

Evelyn from 90 Day Fiance Is Still on American Idol In Case You Were Wondering

Paris Jackson, The Dirt Premiere

Paris Jackson Is "On the Mend" and Looking Forward to 21st Birthday After Medical Scare

Drop the Mic

Glee Stars Reunite to Roast Each Other on Drop the Mic

Paulina Porizkova Poses Again For "SI" Swimsuit Issue

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.