Big Sean is celebrating his birthday with his personal journey in mind.

The five-time Grammy-nominated performer took to social media on the day he turned 31 years old to address some personal struggles he had kept private.

"I'm definitely seeing things different than how I used to see them," he began. The star explained that around this time last year, "I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why."

Big Sean continued, "I stepped back from everything I was doing…because somewhere in the middle of it, I just felt lost and I don't know how I got there."

He noted that he had meditated in the past to handle anxiety and depression, but it was not "doing it all the way" for what he was feeling. "I knew this required some special attention," the rapper said.