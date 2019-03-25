Paul Rudd Has the Best Response to Why He Doesn't Age

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 25 Mar. 2019 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paul Rudd

Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic, Paramount Pictures

It's been over two decades since Paul Rudd appeared in Clueless. However, the 49-year-old actor looks like he's barely aged a day.

So, what's his anti-aging secret? The actor spilled the tea while reuniting with his co-stars during a panel at the 2019 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

"I'm 80 years old on the inside," he joked while pointing towards his chest, per the Chicago Tribune. "In here, pure darkness—and a little moisturizer."

Rudd was joined onstage by his former co-stars Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison. As fans will recall, Rudd played Josh in the 1995 film while Silverstone played Cher. Faison played Murray and Meyer played Travis.

Aison also shared a selfie with his former co-stars on Instagram.

"Rollin' with the homies..." he captioned the snapshot.

This Clueless Reunion Will Make Your ‘90s Heart Scream

Clueless celebrates its 25th anniversary next summer

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paul Rudd , Reunion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Banks Koma

Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Called Out by Her Daughter for Posting Selfie Without Permission

Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Chuckle

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez Pens an Adorable Love Letter to Fiancee Jennifer Lopez

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shows Naomi Campbell Some Love After Copying Claims

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

Oxygen Examines The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell and Promises New Theories About Shocking Case

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.