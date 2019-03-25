Solange Knowles is an Ariana Grande fan!

On Sunday evening, the 32-year-old "Cranes in the Sky" singer took to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage from her life. About 45 seconds into the minute-long video, compiled of various BTS clips, we see a bikini-clad Solange dancing in a car to Ariana's song "Sweetener." She then starts singing along with the lyrics and twerks in the front seat as a pal slaps her butt.

Solange captioned the video, which has received over 14,000 retweets and almost 55,000 likes, "no mo digital hoardingggg taking up spaceee i luh yallll."

After seeing Solange dancing and singing along to her song, Ariana reposted the video on her Instagram Story, writing, "Sunshine."