Your favorite celebrity BFFs are back and cooking with some A-list stars. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg return for Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge on VH1, a new competitive twist on their hit series Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge. And to mark the occasion, the two recreated the infamous scene from Titanic, but they're in a kitchen and making fries. It's…something special.

See the teaser below.

Potluck Party Challenge kicks off on Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. with Matthew McConaughey and Method Man battling for the best 4/20 munchies. Isla Fisher is serves as judge.