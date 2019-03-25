Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 25 Mar. 2019 5:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Good one, Blue Ivy Carter!

Beyoncé and Jay-Zs 7-year-old daughter gave her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, a small chuckle on Sunday by telling her a "corny" joke. Queen B's mom shared a video of the little lady's comedic routine on Instagram.

"Hi! It's corny joke time, and I'm here with a very special guest—my beautiful granddaughter," Tina said. "She actually gave me the joke. So, here it goes."

While Blue Ivy remained hidden behind the camera, fans caught a glimpse of the young star as she gave a small wave.

"Hey! So, how many petals—I mean, how many lips does a flower have?" The Carters' firstborn asked the audience.

"Well, how many?" Tina replied. 

"Two lips," Blue Ivy replied. "You get it? There's a kind of flower that's called a tulip."

"I got it. I got it," the proud grandmother told her, letting out a little laugh.

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Watch the video to see the funny act.

While this wasn't the first time Tina had shared a "corny joke time" video on Instagram, Blue Ivy certainly made this one extra special.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tina Knowles , Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Scott Walker

Singer Scott Walker Dead at 76

Katharine McPhee

35 Times Katharine McPhee's Social Media Reminded Us Why We Let Her Be Our Star

More Style Spotting: Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 | E! News Asia

Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

The Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week FW19

BLACKPINK - thumbnail

BLACKPINK's April Comeback Date Has Been Confirmed

Jay Cutler & Kelly Henderson Very Cavallari 204

"Very Perceptive" Jay Cutler Transforms Into a Dating Coach for Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is "Committed to a Healthy Lifestyle" With Jen Harley

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.