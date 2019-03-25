In an exclusive interview with one of South Korea's major newspapers, Joseon Ilbo, Seungri has finally broken his silence and answered the questions that many people, including his fans have been dying to know. The in-depth interview was published on 22 March, covering the Burning Sun scandal, the infamous Kakao Talk group chat and his connections to Yuri Holdings.

Korean celebrity media portal, Koreaboo, had translated the interview and these were the key takeaways from the whole interview, which proved to be Seungri's longest yet.

Before addressing the questions, Seungri started the interview with a statement to implore the public to believe him, despite him knowing that he has made many mistakes. He began with, "I am sorry and ashamed of myself. It was wrong of me to be involved in inappropriate businesses as a public figure.

Right now, no matter what I say, no one will believe me. Even though I was cleared of charges by the police investigation, people swear by the idea that I bribed the police to say that. I am not in a position where I can strongly state my opinion, but I want to explain because the news about Burning Sun are becoming much different than the facts that I know of."

The interview began with the pandroa's box that is the Burning Sun scandal. Seungri stated his reasons as to why, in his opinion, he is not and has never been the true owner of the club. He talked about the current CEO, Lee Moon-Ho and how Seungri decided to help him promote the club as a friend. Seungri revealed that the breakdown of the shares in Burning Sun Club was as follows,42% share by the owners of Le Méridien Seoul, 8% share by Lee Sung Hyun, who is CEO of Le Méridien Seoul, 20 % share by Yuri Holdings, 20% share by a Taiwanese investor known as Madam Lin, and 10% by Lee Moon Ho.

Seungri reportedly attributed the mistaken public perception was due to his episodes on the Korean variety programme, I Live Alone. In one of the episodes, Seungri stated that he was very involved in every aspect of the business, even going so far as showing him preparing for the club's opening, adjusting lights and so on. "It's true that it was promoted with my name attached to it, and I think it was also misunderstood because I said it was something I ran on broadcast, " he said.

When asked why he would let himself be the face of the club. Seungri responded, "I liked to DJ and enjoyed visiting the club, so I thought Lee Moon Ho's offer of helping out Burning Sun was not bad. Even though I thought there could be a problem operating a club in a hotel, I still did participate in it."