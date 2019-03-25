How to Wear The Neon Trend Like These Fashionable K-Pop Idols

More and more celebs are wearing this polarising trend that's been making its appearance since the end of 2018.
You can't deny it — your eyes instantly get attracted by bright and colourful objects, so if you appreciate it when people stop and stare, try the neon trend.
Some celebrities integrate the trend in a subtle way, while others really do smack you right in the face with the highlighter hues.
If you're shy, just take baby steps and play around with accessories!
Instagram
Lisa
Lisa layered a black bra top over her pink leopard print cropped turtleneck.
Twitter
ITZY
Pair it with black and white like the girls from ITZY.
Instagram
Jung Eun-ji
A neon green t-shirt becomes a basic t-shirt when you wear it with a black blazer and boyfriend jeans.
Instagram
Jennie
Jennie pulled it off with a neon green sweater with basic black sweatpants and white sneakers.
Instagram
Son Na-eun
A long and lean neon yellow midi dress is more understated when grounded with white boots like Son Na-eun.
Crop top, $369, Ambush at Net-A-Porter
SHOP
Skirt, $305, alice + olivia at Shopbop
SHOP
Sneakers, $269, Nike at Footlocker
SHOP
Dress, $89.90, Jaded London at Topshop
SHOP
Bicycle shorts, $28, Fashionkilla at ASOS
SHOP