How to Wear The Neon Trend Like These Fashionable K-Pop Idols

More and more celebs are wearing this polarising trend that's been making its appearance since the end of 2018.

You can't deny it — your eyes instantly get attracted by bright and colourful objects, so if you appreciate it when people stop and stare, try the neon trend.

Some celebrities integrate the trend in a subtle way, while others really do smack you right in the face with the highlighter hues.

If you're shy, just take baby steps and play around with accessories!

Lisa, K-Pop Neon Trend

Instagram

Lisa

Lisa layered a black bra top over her pink leopard print cropped turtleneck.

ITZY, K-Pop Neon Trend

Twitter

ITZY

Pair it with black and white like the girls from ITZY.

Jung Eun-ji, K-Pop Neon Trend

Instagram

Jung Eun-ji

A neon green t-shirt becomes a basic t-shirt when you wear it with a black blazer and boyfriend jeans.

Jennie, K-Pop Neon Trend

Instagram

Jennie

Jennie pulled it off with a neon green sweater with basic black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Son Na-eun, K-Pop Neon Trend

Instagram

Son Na-eun

A long and lean neon yellow midi dress is more understated when grounded with white boots like Son Na-eun.

Ambush, K-Pop Neon Trend

Crop top, $369, Ambush at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

alice + olivia, K-Pop Neon Trend

Skirt, $305, alice + olivia at Shopbop

SHOP

Nike, K-Pop Neon Trend

Sneakers, $269, Nike at Footlocker

SHOP

Topshop, K-Pop Neon Trend

Dress, $89.90, Jaded London at Topshop

SHOP

ASOS, K-Pop Neon Trend

Bicycle shorts, $28, Fashionkilla at ASOS

SHOP

