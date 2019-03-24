Courtesy of YG Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 24 Mar. 2019 9:16 PM
Courtesy of YG Entertainment
Earlier this month, we reported that K-pop mega girl group BLACKPINK would be making their comeback in April, and now that date has been confirmed.
Taking to social media just hours ago, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would be releasing their hotly anticipated mini album on 5 April 2019. Titled KILL THIS LOVE, the mini album will feature a key track that is synonymous with the album title. The exact number of songs on the mini album has also not been released.
The first album image features the gorgeous Lisa with an ashy blonde hair colour and pink lipstick, in a pinstriped blazer against a bright red backdrop — a nod to the album title, perhaps? Meanwhile, fans can eagerly expect the drop of more fabulous visuals in the coming days on the group's official social media accounts.
In a statement obtained by Koreaboo, YG Entertainment reportedly teased more about the awesome foursome's new music.
"BLACKPINK's new song is a song that is even more powerful than "DDU-DU DDU-DU". BLACKPINK worked with four world-class choreographers for this comeback, so the choreography for this comeback will be more dynamic than any other BLACKPINK song before."
BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their world tour, and will make their Coachella debut in April as well.
