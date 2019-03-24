BLACKPINK's April Comeback Date Has Been Confirmed

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 24 Mar. 2019 9:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BLACKPINK

Courtesy of YG Entertainment

Earlier this month, we reported that K-pop mega girl group BLACKPINK would be making their comeback in April, and now that date has been confirmed.

Taking to social media just hours ago, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would be releasing their hotly anticipated mini album on 5 April 2019. Titled KILL THIS LOVE, the mini album will feature a key track that is synonymous with the album title. The exact number of songs on the mini album has also not been released.

The first album image features the gorgeous Lisa with an ashy blonde hair colour and pink lipstick, in a pinstriped blazer against a bright red backdrop — a nod to the album title, perhaps? Meanwhile, fans can eagerly expect the drop of more fabulous visuals in the coming days on the group's official social media accounts.

Read

BLACKPINK Is The First Female K-Pop Group To Headline Coachella

In a statement obtained by Koreaboo, YG Entertainment reportedly teased more about the awesome foursome's new music.

"BLACKPINK's new song is a song that is even more powerful than "DDU-DU DDU-DU". BLACKPINK worked with four world-class choreographers for this comeback, so the choreography for this comeback will be more dynamic than any other BLACKPINK song before."

BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their world tour, and will make their Coachella debut in April as well.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Blackpink , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , K-pop
Latest News
Jay Cutler & Kelly Henderson Very Cavallari 204

"Very Perceptive" Jay Cutler Transforms Into a Dating Coach for Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is "Committed to a Healthy Lifestyle" With Jen Harley

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 410

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Their Romance By Riding Off Into the Sunset Together on Total Bellas

Jojo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, North West

JoJo Siwa Jokes She and Kim Kardashian Are "Best Friends" Amid Collaboration With North West

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez Praises "Beautiful" Jennifer Lopez Before She Starts Filming New Movie

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Teasing Us With New Music Again

Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana Celebrates 13th Anniversary: See the Cast Then and Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.