Get Her Look: K-Pop Princess Sunmi's Sexy Off-Duty Style

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 5:01 PM

Lee Sun-mi, better known as Sunmi, is a South Korean singer who made her solo debut in 2013 after leaving the Wonder Girls in 2010 to pursue an academic career.

She has proved to be the perfect balance of sexy and quirky with her off-duty looks and performance outfits. From Balenciaga, Sacai and Valentino to high street labels like Jaded London, Sunmi has mastered the balance of mixing fashion to create statement looks without being provocative.

"I don't expose myself — I express sexiness with my eyes. I think I have special eyes that can do that,"she told Esquire Korea in September last year.

1. FESTIVAL GLAM

The perfect outfit for a music festival, the Chun-Li buns, shimmery fringed cape and ‘90's inspired pastel jewellery is fantastic.

Shop the look:

Sunmi, Off Duty Style

From left: Earrings, Nasty Gal; Crop top, ASOS Design

2. UNDERGROUND INGENUE

Fierce and fabulous is all we can say of this look with the fiery red bandeau top with patent leather black pants and blinged out belt.

Shop the look:

Sunmi, Off Duty Style

From left: Belt, Black & Brown at Net-A-Porter; Top, Pretty Little Thing

3. DRAGON LADY

How to wear a dragon print without looking oriental? Sunmi shows how it's done with this Jaded London mini dress with holographic Current mood boots.

Shop the look: 

Sunmi, Off Duty Style

From left: Bodysuit, Pretty Little Thing; Boots, Dolls Kill

