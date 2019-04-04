Get Her Look: K-Pop Princess Sunmi's Sexy Off-Duty Style

Lee Sun-mi, better known as Sunmi, is a South Korean singer who made her solo debut in 2013 after leaving the Wonder Girls in 2010 to pursue an academic career.

She has proved to be the perfect balance of sexy and quirky with her off-duty looks and performance outfits. From Balenciaga, Sacai and Valentino to high street labels like Jaded London, Sunmi has mastered the balance of mixing fashion to create statement looks without being provocative.

"I don't expose myself — I express sexiness with my eyes. I think I have special eyes that can do that,"she told Esquire Korea in September last year.