by Corinne Heller | Sun., 24 Mar. 2019 2:39 PM
Wanna feel old? Sunday marks the 13th anniversary of the debut episode of Hannah Montana.
The Disney Channel series aired for four seasons until 2011 and made main star Miley Cyrus one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The actress and now-pop superstar played Miley Stewart, an ordinary teenage girl whose alter ego...is a pop star, Hannah Montana.
The show also starred her real-life dad and fellow musician, Billy Ray Cyrus.
"Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the cast. "13 years ago today we released the pilot! @mileycyrus @emilyosment@realdukeofearles @mitchelmusso."
Hannah Montana also featured his younger daughter Noah Cyrus, also a singer. Cast members also included Emily Osment, who played Miley's BFF Lilly, plus Jason Earles, Mitchel Musso, and Moises Arias.
After Hannah Montana ended, Miley concentrated on her pop music career and in 2013, went through a bit of a wild phase, during which she gave a now-famous controversial performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs. She's more mellowed out nowadays, although there are definitely times where she's still being Miley!
The star paid tribute to Hannah Montana on the show's 13th anniversary with a cute throwback photo.
It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019
...she also poked fun at her journey.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
Musso also paid tribute to Hannah Montana, posting on his Instagram page throwback candid photos of him with his cast mates.
Check out photos of the cast then and now, and find out what they've been up to in recent years.
The star of the show is now one of the most popular celebs in the world. The singer and actress went through a bit of a wild phase, chopping off her hair, famously twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs and appearing nude or scantily clad in photos and her "Wrecking Ball" video. Hey, she's just being Miley! Nowadays, she is enjoying life as a big time pop star with husband Liam Hemsworth, her co-star in The Last Song, who she married in a secret ceremony over the 2018 Christmas holiday.
After Hannah Montana ended its four-season run in 2011, the actress went on to voice characters on animated programs like Family Guy and Rainbow Brite and appear on shows such as Mom, Young & Hungry, Cleaners and The Kominsky Method. She also has her own music career.
After Hannah Montana ended, the actor went on to star on shows such as Disney XD's Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. In 2017, he married Katie Drysen.
The actor appeared on the show Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended. In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character to be written off the former show and for the latter to be canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and has portrayed characters on the animated programs Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law.
In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows such as The Middle and Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies such as Ben-Hur and Pitch Perfect 3.
In late 2011, she starred in the Broadway revival of Godspell. She is also a singer—in 2012, the star opened for the Jonas Brothers Asia 2012 tour. In recent years, she has appeared on episodes of shows such as Baby Daddy and Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kline.
After Hannah Montana ended, the actress went on to appear on shows such as Melissa & Joey, The Young and the Restless and various TV movies, such as Life-Size 2.
The star finished fourth on the the seventh season of Dancing With The Stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career—he appeared on two episodes of Melissa & Joey and in the TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.
Miley's onscreen and real-life dad continues to concentrate on his music career. In 2016 and 2016, he starred on the show Still the King.
Miley's little sister appeared on six episodes of Hannah Montana. She began a music career in 2016 and released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)." In 2018, she dated Lil Xan and they released the collaboration "Live or Die." The two broke up after a couple of months.
