Luke Perry's daughter Sophie Perry took to Instagram on Saturday to share a moving post and a never-before-seen photo of her late dad.

The Riverdale star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died two weeks ago, days after he suffered a massive stroke. He was 52. He was survived by Sophie, 18, son Jack Perry, 21, their mother and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members.

"Miss him a little extra today," Sophie wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her snuggling her boxer while sitting next to her dad in a car.

Shannen Doherty, who played Luke's character's love interest on Beverly Hills, 90210, liked her post. The actress had also paid tribute to the actor online after both his stroke and his death.

Sophie had flown back from Malawi, Africa, where she was on a volunteer trip, to be by her father's side and with her family after he was hospitalized.