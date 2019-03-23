Breckin Meyer/Instagram
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 23 Mar. 2019 4:16 PM
Breckin Meyer/Instagram
Calling all '90s teens—this news is for you!
Over the weekend, the Clueless cast reunited at the 2019 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. No, you are totally not buggin', because there are several photos on Instagram to prove the reunion happened.
Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison posed together for selfies at the fan convention.
"Rollin' with the homies...," the 44-year-old Scrubs actor captioned his snap on the 'gram.
"We. Have. No. Clue.," Meyer wrote in the same selfie. And since Rudd doesn't have an Instagram account, the 44-year-old Road Trip star hilariously tagged Chris Hemsworth. Shade.
Naturally, fans of went wild over the reunion and commented on both Instagram posts.
"Everyone looks amazing," one follower wrote on Breckin's snap. "As if all my dreams came true," another chimed in.
However, one fan summed it up perfectly, writing on Donald's photo, "Why do you and Paul Rudd look the same age that you were in that movie?"
While Alicia didn't share a group photo on her feed, she did upload several Instagram Stories of the fan convention.
"Come see me, I'm signing everything," she captioned her picture, along with a magazine cover she did back in the day.
ReedPOP
It's been almost 25 years since the iconic '90s teen movie first hit theaters and stole our hearts. It's clear the film's fan base is still as strong as ever.
With that in mind, we'll be watching Clueless on this lovely Saturday evening.
