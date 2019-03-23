Inside Adele and Jennifer Lawrence's Adorable Friendship

Can we hang out with these two, please please please?

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are BFFs and drinking buddies—on Friday, they hit up a drag show at a gay bar in New York City and had a fabulous time. The two go back several years and have occasionally been spotted out together, often with other celebrity friends.

Adele and Jennifer first met at the 2013 Oscars, where the singer won an award for her song "Skyfall" from the soundtrack to the James Bond movie of the same name, and the actress won one for her supporting role in Silver Linings Playbook.

"I remember sneaking backstage while she performed "Skyfall," trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain," Lawrence wrote about her friend in Time's 2016 100 Most Influential People issue. "I had been a fan of hers since 'Chasing Pavements' (saying 'fan' about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn't it?)."

"We all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty," Lawrence continued. "But what you don't see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son's Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch."